Man arrested in connection to triple homicide at Albuquerque hospital

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 15, 2021 10:35 AM
Created: May 15, 2021 10:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An APD SWAT team arrested a man overnight who is connected to a triple homicide that occurred Wednesday.

41-year-old Richard Kuykendall was detained without incident at 816 Eastridge Drive northeast.

Through their investigation, officers learned that Kuykendall allegedly shot and killed three men during a confrontation inside a vehicle in an alley near Cutler Avenue and San Pedro Drive.

Kuykendall drove the vehicle to Kaseman Hospital where he abandoned it in the parking lot. 

He is currently facing federal firearm charges.


