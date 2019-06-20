Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Christina Rodriguez
June 20, 2019 05:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities have arrested Frederick Song in connection with a house fire in the East Mountains Wednesday night.
Police said that Song threatened the first responding firefighter with a nine-inch blade, and said he wanted to kill his father – who lives at the house.
According to the Bernalillo County Fire Department, the fire started in the attic of a two-story home on Ponderosa Drive in Cedar Crest. No injuries were reported.
The house was fully engulfed in flames, but crews were able to contain the fire to the structure.
Updated: June 20, 2019 05:46 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 05:25 PM
