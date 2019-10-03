Man arrested in deadly street-racing cash | KOB 4
Man arrested in deadly street-racing cash

Megan Abundis
October 03, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Six months after a deadly crash in northeast Albuquerque, the man accused of causing it was arrested.

Francisco Reyes-Merlos, 20, is facing charges for homicide by vehicle, causing great bodily injury by vehicle and racing on highways.

Travis Dehart's family said he and his 15-year-old daughter were driving down Montgomery near Pennsylvania, when a red car t-boned them, killing Travis instantly.

Video from a dash camera captured the crash.

It shows the car hitting Dehart's vehicle, sending it into a pole.

The assistant district attorney believes speed was a factor in the crash.

Dehart’s family is begging for people to stop street racing.

“Don't take somebody brother-in-law, somebody's father, somebody's husband away from our family,” said Dehart’s brother-in-law, Matthew Hall. “You know it happened. We can't take it back. I don't hate the guy. I'm glad the justice system is actually working."

Dehart’s family wrote to the governor Thursday morning.

They want the punishment for increased street racing associated deaths.

In 2018, Reyes-Merlos was cited for speeding 40 miles above the speed limit.

However, his case was dismissed because the state did not to show up to court.
 

