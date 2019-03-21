Man arrested twice this month for rape charges

However, after that first arrest on March 1, Williams was let out of jail to wait for his trial. He was back on the streets doing the same thing.

"Too often they are attacked and no one cares and no one does anything," said Christine Barber, executive director of Street Safe New Mexico. "The fact that APD has done such an amazing job doing that and you're talking to us proves that that's changing and maybe that won't be the case in the future."

Street Safe is an anti-trafficking and anti-sexual exploitation organization focused on keeping women safe from predators. Barber says she's hopeful that women who live on the streets will get some justice now that Williams is back behind bars.

Every week Street Safe passes out an updated list of people who have been accused of attacking women. Williams was on that list.

"So the women knew what he looked like, knew to watch out for him, but he was still trying," Barber said.

She says that Street Safe has known about Williams since 2015.

"One of the victims from 2015 saw him and said 'this is the guy that attacked me' and so that's how they ended up making the connection," Barber said.

When police arrested him again on Wednesday, it was because of the rape kit from that 2015 case.

"I am glad that in the most recent case they do have the DNA and if we helped at all to make that happen then Street Safe has done what it has set out to do, which is help protect the women out here and get them some justice," Barber said.

Albuquerque police say the sex crimes unit has been working on keeping Williams behind bars. They hope that other victims will come forward as well.

Williams is expected to be back in court next Monday for a detention hearing.