Man attacked with brick in Nob Hill

Megan Abundis
May 28, 2019 10:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was attacked with a brick in Nob Hill as he was putting up a yard sale sign. 

"I hear someone running really fast, and boom," said Joseph Torres. "He hit me right here with a brick."  

Torres said the man attacked him all over his body and was demanding money. 

One neighbor saw it happen and helped to get the suspect off Torres. The suspect then ran off towards Torres' wife and kids. 

"I thought he was going to attack her," Torres said. Instead, the suspect ran off.

Torres had to go to the emergency room and get a CT scan. 

Multiple people called 911, but no police came. 

KOB 4 asked APD why police didn't show up but a spokesperson couldn't provide an answer because there was no official report filed. 

Torres said he had another incident recently, right in front of his house on Princeton. He called 242-COPS but said police simply told him they didn't have anyone to send. 

He was surprised about that since there have been more officers patrolling Nob Hill

Megan Abundis


Updated: May 28, 2019 10:33 PM
Created: May 28, 2019 08:06 PM

