Man attempts to rob restaurant at drive-thru window

It was all caught on camera.

While Cruz worked in the kitchen, one of his employees in the dining area noticed a man wearing a back hoodie walk up to the drive-thru window, open it and the lean through it.

But the drive-thru intruder didn't stop. Instead, he started demanding money. Cruz managed to scare the guy off by recording video of him with his cell phone.

“I was looking into his hands, I was looking to see what his movements are, and he was reaching for something inside his jacket, so I kept an eye on that making sure he didn't pull anything out," said Cruz.

The guy eventually threw a box full of straws on the floor before running off.

Cruz activated the alarm and waited for police to arrive.

"Some people were scared, of course, and I understand, but I did my part and I just needed to chase him away or get him out of here," said Cruz.

Cruz says they've added a lock to the drive-thru window to try and prevent something like this from happening again