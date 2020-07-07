Man beaten, arrested after allegedly using racially-charged language | KOB 4
Man beaten, arrested after allegedly using racially-charged language

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 07, 2020 05:08 PM
Created: July 07, 2020 04:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police claim a racist tirade between neighbors turned violent over the weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, Michael Garcia called his neighbors the "n-word" right before a fight started, and police were called.

The police report says that Garcia allegedly called the man's wife, a white woman, an (expletive) lover. 

A different neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said Garcia was upset about the couple's barking dog. 

"He's starting to be a really big jerk lately," the neighbor said.

After allegedly using racial slurs, police said Garcia approached his neighbor with a rock in one hand a knife in the other. Police say he threw the rock at the man first. It missed, but left a dent on the side of his house.

Then the neighbor said Garcia threatened to kill him, so he defended himself. 

Garcia was eventually arrested. 

Garcia claims the neighbor attacked him. He also denies using the n-word.

A battered Garcia appeared in court Tuesday. He was released, and ordered to avoid contact with his neighbors.

He's charged with a hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

