Man beaten, arrested after allegedly using racially-charged language

"He's starting to be a really big jerk lately," the neighbor said.

After allegedly using racial slurs, police said Garcia approached his neighbor with a rock in one hand a knife in the other. Police say he threw the rock at the man first. It missed, but left a dent on the side of his house.

Then the neighbor said Garcia threatened to kill him, so he defended himself.

Garcia was eventually arrested.

Garcia claims the neighbor attacked him. He also denies using the n-word.

A battered Garcia appeared in court Tuesday. He was released, and ordered to avoid contact with his neighbors.

He's charged with a hate crime and assault with a deadly weapon.