Man blames drug addiction after being arrested for breaking into vehicles

“Probably on about four or five occasions at least,” said Bob Franklin. “Those are the times that we're certainly aware of him. I would hazard a guess that he's been here many more times."

According to a criminal complaint, Fernandez was located in an abandoned house after breaking into the vehicles Saturday.

Court documents state that Fernandez admitted to officers that he was addicted to methamphetamine and heroin.

He told the officers that his “addiction got the best of him."

Fernandez is charged with burglary and resisting arrest.