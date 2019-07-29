Man blames drug addiction after being arrested for breaking into vehicles | KOB 4
Man blames drug addiction after being arrested for breaking into vehicles

Colton Shone
July 29, 2019 05:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man has been arrested for breaking into a business, damaging vehicles and stealing.

Martin Fernandez is allegedly seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles at a business on Wyoming near Lomas Saturday night.

Employees at the Budget Transmission Masters said Fernandez is in the area often.

“Probably on about four or five occasions at least,” said Bob Franklin. “Those are the times that we're certainly aware of him. I would hazard a guess that he's been here many more times."

According to a criminal complaint, Fernandez was located in an abandoned house after breaking into the vehicles Saturday.

Court documents state that Fernandez admitted to officers that he was addicted to methamphetamine and heroin.

He told the officers that his “addiction got the best of him."

Fernandez is charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

Colton Shone


Updated: July 29, 2019 05:57 PM
Created: July 29, 2019 02:56 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

