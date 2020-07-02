Man breaks into Albuquerque candy store, leaves empty-handed

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 02, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: July 02, 2020 08:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man broke into Buffett Candies on Lomas in Albuquerque.
"Its really frustrating a time like this where we are in now it seems like you're hearing were all in this together and then you see somebody clearly doesn't care," said Tyler Buffett who is carrying on the family tradition of operating the candy store.
The break-in occurred on Wednesday.
"He turned around got a rock from underneath that tree threw it," Buffett said. "Threw it through the window."
The man immediately went for the register, but he quickly learned that it was empty.
"He didn't take any candy," Buffett said. "I would think if I'm breaking into a candy store, I might take something to eat on my way out. Just goes to show that he wasn't thinking straight."
Buffett said he is adding more security measures in an effort to prevent another break-in.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Albuquerque police.
