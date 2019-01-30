Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses

It all started at Mama’s Minerals just a couple nights before. The store’s marketing coordinator Addison Flores-Thorpe said he came prepared.

“He popped this window out and there’s kind of a circular shape where he used kind of a suction cup to take the window out but he didn’t break anything,” she said.

The sneaky move let him work around the alarm, but he didn't take anything from the mineral store. Once he realized the registers were empty, he bolted. At another nearby business, he removed the window again, didn't touch the merchandise, but took off with the entire cash register.

Morales said the suspect's window move didn’t work at his shop.

“There was glass all over,” he said.

The suspect still got away with cash, a laptop, and a sweet treat.

“This time he took a tres leches cake,” Morales said. “We’re known for the tres leches so he took one with him.”

Albuquerque police said they’re aware of the suspect and they’re dedicating more resources to the area.

Meanwhile, the business owners are forming a neighborhood watch group.