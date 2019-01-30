Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses

Kassi Nelson
January 30, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man has been caught on surveillance video breaking into multiple businesses in the Sawmill District.

Advertisement

Pratt Morales, owner of Golden Crown Panaderia, says the man has broken in twice since early December. 

He’s getting a little more confident in what he’s doing,” he said.

It all started at Mama’s Minerals just a couple nights before. The store’s marketing coordinator Addison Flores-Thorpe said he came prepared.

“He popped this window out and there’s kind of a circular shape where he used kind of a suction cup to take the window out but he didn’t break anything,” she said.

The sneaky move let him work around the alarm, but he didn't take anything from the mineral store. Once he realized the registers were empty, he bolted. At another nearby business, he removed the window again, didn't touch the merchandise, but took off with the entire cash register.

Morales said the suspect's window move didn’t work at his shop.

“There was glass all over,” he said.

The suspect still got away with cash, a laptop, and a sweet treat.

“This time he took a tres leches cake,” Morales said. “We’re known for the tres leches so he took one with him.”

Albuquerque police said they’re aware of the suspect and they’re dedicating more resources to the area. 

Meanwhile, the business owners are forming a neighborhood watch group. 

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 30, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: January 30, 2019 08:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Some polar vortex areas getting as cold as Mars
Some polar vortex areas getting as cold as Mars
DA files motion to reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
DA files motion to reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Advertisement




Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses
Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses
911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide
911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide
4 Investigates: Sex offender probation terms going unchecked
4 Investigates: Sex offender probation terms going unchecked
DA files motion to reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
DA files motion to reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice