Man builds Ninja Warrior gym in Albuquerque

Casey Torres
July 02, 2019 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— What started out as makeshift workout obstacles has turned into the Ninja Force Obstacle Gym.

The owner, Josh Kronberg, was inspired by the NBC show American Ninja Warrior.

He’s competed in seasons 2, 4, 5, 6 and 11.

Kronberg has been training for 10 years. In 2014, Kronberg started building his own ninja warrior gym in his backyard.

“My backyard was right next to the street on Candelaria, and I'd have people honking at me because they could see me flying in the air or on bars, whatever it might be,” Kronberg said.

He opened an indoor gym three years ago. He said thousands of athletes have trained in it.

"I've had about 30 to 40 Ninja Warrior athletes come here to train. Some of the very well known ones,” he said. “And then people that have just trained to get on the show."

Kronberg hopes more people, of any age, will be inspired to become the next American Ninja Warrior and train in his gym.

Summer camps are available for kids. To sign up, click here.

