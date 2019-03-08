Man captured on video stealing rocks from median
Joy Wang
March 08, 2019 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man stole rocks in broad daylight from a median on Menaul Boulevard.
Jay Kinsman captured the incident on video. He called police because he felt like he had to do something, especially since the rocks were just replaced after being washed away in a big storm a few months ago.
In the video, the man is seen holding a box, walking over from his truck to the median, picking some rocks up and bringing it back.
City officials say depending on the type of rock, the cost can range from $50 to $100 per ton.
They're asking anyone who sees something like this to report it to police.
The Solid Waste Management department says it does occasionally experience thefts from the median, such as electrical wires and batteries.
City officials also said they report these cases to the Risk Management department.
