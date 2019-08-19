Man carjacks, attacks Albuquerque teenager

Isaiah drove for about three miles before the man ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

Isaiah recalls the man threatening him.

"I have a gun, you better get out or else your dad's going to have to attend a funeral," Isaiah recalled the man saying before the teen was punched in the face.

Isaiah said the two scuffled, and the next thing he remembers is waking up on a driveway.

"I was crying, I was screaming for help, and some lady came out and some of the neighbors came out and helped me," he said.

Isaiah suffered a black eye and scrapes. He was also bitten.

"They did some blood work to make sure the guy that bit me didn't have any diseases or anything," he said.

Isaiah's father is livid, and want's the man caught.

"You don't mess with people's kids," Eric Sanchez said. "Take my truck. That's material. You can't replace kids."

Isaiah and his father said they saw the truck being driven around over the weekend. It's a lifted 2006 gray Chevy Duramax.

Anyone who spots the truck is asked to call police.