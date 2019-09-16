Man catches downtown brawl on camera

“There was between a thousand and two thousand people or so watching,” Penzes said.

Mayor Tim Keller created the downtown safety district last year. City officials said crime has gone down 12% since that initiative.

In July, four people were shot outside a nightclub on 2nd and Gold following a shooting outside of Posh Nightclub last fall.

Penzes said that is why he welcomes an old fashioned fist fight instead of gun shots.

“A lot of people now are just shooting each other and one is ending up dead and another is ending up in prison for the rest of their life,” he said.