Man catches downtown brawl on camera

Kassi Nelson
September 16, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M—An Albuquerque man caught a downtown brawl on camera Sunday morning.

James Penzes said he was in downtown when he came across a crowd and a fight between two men.

Penzes said that when the bars close in the morning, you never know what you might happen.

“There was between a thousand and two thousand people or so watching,” Penzes said.

Mayor Tim Keller created the downtown  safety district last year. City officials said crime has gone down 12% since that initiative.

In July, four people were shot outside a nightclub on 2nd and Gold following a shooting outside of Posh Nightclub last fall.

Penzes said that is why he welcomes an old fashioned fist fight instead of gun shots.

“A lot of people now are just shooting each other and one is ending up dead and another is ending up in prison for the rest of their life,” he said.

Kassi Nelson


September 16, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 07:24 PM

