Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Kassi Nelson
June 26, 2019 07:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old boy called 911 Tuesday to report a man masturbating at Conchas Park in northeast Albuquerque.
The teenager said the man was using lard to masturbate.
Police said they caught the man in the act at the park, who they identified as Joseph Martinez.
Martinez was in front of a judge Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance.
Martinez is facing a charge of aggravated indecent exposure and he has been ordered not to go back to Conchas Park.
He has another court date set for August.
