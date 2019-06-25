Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Kassi Nelson
June 25, 2019 05:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man was caught on video stealing from mailboxes on Albuquerque’s West Side.
Lillian Tussey first saw the Ring Doorbell video Monday when her neighbors showed it to her.
She runs a business out of her home in Taylor Ranch, so she's always watching her mailbox.
“People still pay their invoices with checks and they stick them in the mail and it's sad you have to pay attention to your mail to be sure to get paid,” Tussey said.
She hasn't seen the man in the video but she is rethinking her mail setup.
“I've already been looking into it is converting my mailbox into one that locks,” Tussey said.
She said people who live in the neighborhood have each other's backs and believes the thief should think twice before coming back.
Click here for tips on how to protect yourself from mailbox theft
Credits
Updated: June 25, 2019 05:17 PM
Created: June 25, 2019 04:44 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved