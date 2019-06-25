Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque

Kassi Nelson
June 25, 2019 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man was caught on video stealing from mailboxes on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Advertisement

Lillian Tussey first saw the Ring Doorbell video Monday when her neighbors showed it to her.

She runs a business out of her home in Taylor Ranch, so she's always watching her mailbox.

“People still pay their invoices with checks and they stick them in the mail and it's sad you have to pay attention to your mail to be sure to get paid,” Tussey said.

She hasn't seen the man in the video but she is rethinking her mail setup.

“I've already been looking into it is converting my mailbox into one that locks,” Tussey said.

She said people who live in the neighborhood have each other's backs and believes the thief should think twice before coming back.

Click here for tips on how to protect yourself from mailbox theft

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: June 25, 2019 05:17 PM
Created: June 25, 2019 04:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Charter flight for New Mexico United game sells out in minutes
Charter flight for New Mexico United game sells out in minutes
NM job growth outpaces national rate
NM job growth outpaces national rate
NM health department confirms first hantavirus death of 2019
NM health department confirms first hantavirus death of 2019
Advertisement




Despite improvement, new report names Albuquerque as top hot spot for auto thefts
Despite improvement, new report names Albuquerque as top hot spot for auto thefts
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Oil production helps provide New Mexico revenue boost
Oil production helps provide New Mexico revenue boost
Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Charter flight for New Mexico United game sells out in minutes
Charter flight for New Mexico United game sells out in minutes