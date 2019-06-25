Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque

“People still pay their invoices with checks and they stick them in the mail and it's sad you have to pay attention to your mail to be sure to get paid,” Tussey said.

She hasn't seen the man in the video but she is rethinking her mail setup.

“I've already been looking into it is converting my mailbox into one that locks,” Tussey said.

She said people who live in the neighborhood have each other's backs and believes the thief should think twice before coming back.

