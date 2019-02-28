Man caught stealing patio heaters from Albuquerque business | KOB 4
Man caught stealing patio heaters from Albuquerque business

Steve Soliz
February 28, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque business owner caught a thief stealing equipment from his establishment.

Jesse Herron, who owns Painted Lady Bed & Brew, near 12th and Mountain, captured a man on surveillance video stealing patio heaters.

“So you see a guy, he hops over the fence, grabs one of the patio heaters and just runs out with it,” Herron said.

He believes a female getaway driver was the man’s accomplice.

“I can hear her laughing, I can hear her voice, I can hear her laughing on there," Herron said.

Herron hopes someone recognizes the person in the video.

“I mean, it's not a huge deal, they're not a huge amount of money. It's just the fact that this keeps on happening,” He said.

In the last five years, Herron said he’s had bikes stolen and other items taken from his property.

Steve Soliz


Updated: February 28, 2019 10:19 PM
Created: February 28, 2019 09:17 PM

