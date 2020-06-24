Man charged in deadly South Valley shooting | KOB 4
Man charged in deadly South Valley shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 24, 2020 01:46 PM
Created: June 24, 2020 01:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nick Danielson is now facing a murder charge after an overnight homicide Tuesday near Coors and Gun Club. 

Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies say they responded to a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Rescue personnel attempted to save the man, identified as David Boris, but were unsuccessful. 

One witness reportedly told deputies he saw Danielson shoot Boris in the chest. 

According to the complaint, deputies interviewed a woman who said she could hear Boris yelling "get off my property" and "leave her alone" before she heard one gunshot. She ran outside and saw Danielson, who she said had been stalking her. He told her "I didn't do it," before driving off. 

Authorities arrested Danielson at his residence. He told deputies that he was concerned that the woman was going to be killed or hurt by Boris and shot him. Danielson said he had taken the gun apart and thrown out the parts as he drove home. 

Detectives were unable to locate the handgun parts. Danielson also told deputies that he had 12 guns inside his vehicle and several more inside his residence. 


