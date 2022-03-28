Man charged in death of roommate

Alex Ross
Updated: March 28, 2022 08:33 PM
Created: March 28, 2022 08:27 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of his roommate over the weekend.
Authorities say Darin Penn, 19, is charged with first degree murder, after he allegedly shot 17-year-old Mason Mayes once in the head at a 1600 block of North Sycamore Avenue apartment.
After Mayes was found Saturday morning in a balcony, he was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.
Penn was subsequently found by police hiding in the closet of a bedroom in the apartment with a rifle believed to have been used in the shooting. He was then detained and later officially placed under arrest.
Investigators say Penn, who allegedly placed the 911 call and reported the shooting, may have been under the influence of drugs or delusional at the time.
Court records state a person left the apartment soon before the shooting. It also states that Penn began making delusional statements about people shooting each other and police being present.
When interviewed by police, Penn claimed that for two days there were people shooting at the apartment building, and a long line of people had been shooting back and forth at one another, and that one of them must have shot Mayes.
Court records state no evidence was found that a shooting had taken place outside the apartments.
The office for the District Attorney of New Mexico’s Fifth Judicial District, has filed a motion to hold Penn without bond up through his eventual trial.
A hearing on whether to grant the motion has been scheduled for Tuesday.
