Man charged in death of roommate

Investigators say Penn, who allegedly placed the 911 call and reported the shooting, may have been under the influence of drugs or delusional at the time.

Court records state a person left the apartment soon before the shooting. It also states that Penn began making delusional statements about people shooting each other and police being present.

When interviewed by police, Penn claimed that for two days there were people shooting at the apartment building, and a long line of people had been shooting back and forth at one another, and that one of them must have shot Mayes.

Court records state no evidence was found that a shooting had taken place outside the apartments.

The office for the District Attorney of New Mexico’s Fifth Judicial District, has filed a motion to hold Penn without bond up through his eventual trial.

A hearing on whether to grant the motion has been scheduled for Tuesday.