Man charged in fatal NE Albuquerque crash

White was questioned by officers who saw he had watery, bloodshot eyes and suspected he was under the influence of drugs. White admitted to smoking a bowl of marijuana and taking methadone earlier in the day.

White told officers he was driving southbound on Louisiana, approaching Menaul, when Torres informed him he was not feeling good after he drank a heavy amount of alcohol the previous night and become unresponsive. White did a U-turn and began traveling northbound on Louisiana to where the crash happened.

White was booked into jail after being released from the hospital.