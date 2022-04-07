Man charged with crashing into Albuquerque school bus released ahead of trial

According to an arrest warrant, a witness estimated the two Mustangs were racing at more than 110 mph in a 40 mph zone.

During the detention hearing, Perez was questioned by his defense attorney about the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Perez: I'm unable to walk. I am relegated to a wheelchair due to injuries. I have a broken right leg and I have a broken left foot.

Defense: In what condition are you able to drive at this point?

Perez: No sir, I can barely even walk at this point with a walker, let alone drive anything.

At the end of Thursday's hearing, Judge Alisa Hart decided prosecutors did not prove their case that no conditions of release could protect the community. She ordered Perez to be released – under one big condition.

Judge: You are not to drive while this case is pending, any questions about that?

Perez: No ma'am, not at all.

Judge: Are you going to follow the instructions of the court?

Perez: 100%, ma'am.

Judge: And if your leg heals and your foot heals and you're capable of driving, you have to understand that you are not permitted to drive by the order of the court, is that clear?

Perez: That is clear, ma'am.

The judge warned if Perez does drive, he'll be back in jail. The judge also ordered Perez not to leave the state and have no contact with any of the crash victims.

Perez is charged with two counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, with reckless driving. Two students were seriously hurt in the crash.