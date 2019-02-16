Man charged with extreme animal cruelty | KOB 4
Man charged with extreme animal cruelty

Patrick Hayes
February 16, 2019 09:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - According to court documents obtained by KOB, Gabriel Salaz was watching a puppy for friends so they could surprise their kids on Christmas. 

Salaz told the couple that the puppy, named Dallas, had run away. 

Then, in late December, a good Samaritan saw Salaz beating the dog in a parking lot and brought Dallas to the Route 66 Animal Clinic. 

The 5-month-old puppy suffered a concussion and hemorrhaging.

Salaz was eventually charged with extreme cruelty to animals, a fourth-degree felony, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

On Saturday, a judge ordered him to be released to pretrial services. 

"Obviously the allegations are concerning. I do think that Mr. Salaz could benefit from pretrial services so I'm going to place him on pretrial services supervision," ______ said.

His next court date has not been scheduled yet. 

