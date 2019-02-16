Man charged with extreme animal cruelty

The 5-month-old puppy suffered a concussion and hemorrhaging.

Salaz was eventually charged with extreme cruelty to animals, a fourth-degree felony, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Saturday, a judge ordered him to be released to pretrial services.

"Obviously the allegations are concerning. I do think that Mr. Salaz could benefit from pretrial services so I'm going to place him on pretrial services supervision," ______ said.

His next court date has not been scheduled yet.