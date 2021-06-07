Man charged with homicide by vehicle for crash that killed priest | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: June 07, 2021 10:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An arrest warrant was issued for the person authorities believe caused a crash that killed a priest.

According to a criminal complaint, Manuel Soria was driving a truck that crashed into Father Graham Golden's vehicle in May.

Golden and Brother Lorenzo Romero, who was hurt in the crash, were turning out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey in the South Valley when the crash occurred.

The criminal complaint states that witnesses reported Soria was driving at a high rate of speed and aggressively changing lanes.

He is charged with homicide by vehicle. 


