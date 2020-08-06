Man charged with murder also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins | KOB 4
Man charged with murder also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 06, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 08:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man has been charged with the murder of a man at Coronado Park.

Police believe Jamari Wilson stabbed Randy Hillard and beat him with a shovel in July.

Wilson was identified as a suspect after police said they spoke with witnesses to the crime.

Wilson was in custody at the time the investigation pointed to Wilson's involvement in Hillard's murder.

Days before the murder, a pregnant woman was Wilson beaten at Coronado Park. She said Wilson punched her on the left side of her back, causing her to fall to the ground. She said he then kicked her. 

As a result, the woman, who was seven months pregnant with twins, suffered a miscarriage.

Wilson was booked into the Metro Detention Center. He has a court appearance scheduled for Friday. 


