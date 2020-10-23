Man charged with treasure hunting in Yellowstone cemetery

Craythorn is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 14 in Casper. Craythorn’s attorney, Christopher Humphrey, declined to comment.

Fenn, a New Mexico art dealer, sparked a treasure hunt through several states after offering clues to a treasure he had hidden.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the treasure was located in an undisclosed Wyoming location in June.

People died while searching for Fenn’s treasure, while others had to be rescued from remote areas. An Indiana man searching for the treasure was rescued after climbing into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in December and was later banned from the park.

Fenn died in September at age 90.