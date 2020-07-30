Man cited for refusing to wear a mask at Albuquerque Walmart Neighborhood Market

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police issued its first citation Thursday night for a person who was not wearing a mask at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Antonio Garcia, 35, entered the store, near San Mateo and Cutler, without a mask, according to police.
After the officer was flagged by a Walmart employee, the officer reportedly told Garcia to put the bandana, which was around his neck, over his face.
The officer said Garcia refused and said the mask mandate was not the law. He claimed the officer was violating his rights.
No other citations for violating the mask mandate have been issued in Albuquerque. City officials said they have been doing more education rather than relying on citation enforcement.
In the month of July, New Mexico State Police said it issued one citation for a person who refused to wear a mask in Grants.
