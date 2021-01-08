Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's

Grace Reader
Updated: January 08, 2021 05:58 PM
Created: January 08, 2021 03:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Estevan Gonzalez virtually appeared in front of a judge Friday after being accused of pointing a gun at an Albuquerque McDonald's employee for messing up his order.
Police say Gonzalez drove through the McDonald’s drive-thru at 98th Street near Central, and told the woman at the window he received the wrong order.
Court documents said she took his hamburger back, fixed it, and Gonzalez drove away.
But he apparently still wasn’t happy with his meal because she said he got back in line, and pointed a gun at her.
The employee was not hurt, and called police.
When police, and air support showed up, Gonzalez was still at the McDonald's.
He drove a few circles around the parking lot, got back in the drive thru-line, tried to reverse out of the line, and then took off in his car, police said.
APD's helicopter followed him to 94th and Alvera Court where officers caught up with him, and placed him under arrest.
He told police was “scared," and that he “was only trying to get a hamburger from McDonald’s.”
He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He will remain in jail until a District Court decides whether he can be released ahead of a trial.
