Man complains about receiving wrong order, allegedly pulls gun on worker at Albuquerque McDonald's

The employee was not hurt, and called police.

When police, and air support showed up, Gonzalez was still at the McDonald's.

He drove a few circles around the parking lot, got back in the drive thru-line, tried to reverse out of the line, and then took off in his car, police said.

APD's helicopter followed him to 94th and Alvera Court where officers caught up with him, and placed him under arrest.

He told police was “scared," and that he “was only trying to get a hamburger from McDonald’s.”

He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He will remain in jail until a District Court decides whether he can be released ahead of a trial.