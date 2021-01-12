Man completed anger management program days before he allegedly killed girlfriend

Natonabah also allegedly got in a shootout with Chee’s son, who went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Natonabah suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and was being treated at a local hospital. He's charged with murder in addition to other charges.

According to court documents, Natonabah was arrested around a year ago for showing up at a man’s house and beating him up, claiming that the man had a romantic relationship with Chee. She was reportedly at the house.

Natonabah’s punishment for that crime was completing an anger management program. When he did, the charges were dropped. Two days later, Chee was killed.

Pam Wiseman, the director of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says there has been an uptick in violent domestic violence cases since the pandemic started.

"There are lots of reasons for that. People are unable to get away, people are stressed, people have financial problems," Wiseman said. "There’s so many ways in which COVID has made it really hard for people and made domestic violence worse. "

Wiseman reminds people that there are resources available.

"Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I know that people have been worried, they’ve said to us ‘I was afraid about whether it was worse for me to go to a shelter and possibly expose myself to COVID or to stay at home.’ I would say just call because there are lots of options and ways that programs can help," she said.

Click here for information about domestic violence resources

