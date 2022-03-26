Man convicted in death of 6-year-old girl in Rio Rancho home

But during his trial in 2021, the family of Ariana didn't get the verdict they were hoping to hear.

"We find the defendant Leland Hust not guilty of first degree murder, felony murder."

The jury was deadlocked on his other charges, leading to tears on both sides. But the prosecution said then they aren't giving up.

"Disappointed, but we are definitely going to retry the hung charges again," said the prosector.

Leading to a retrial that started March 2022. During opening arguments, prosecutors said Hust acted alone, and his DNA found on Jade's body.

"It will become clear why there is no one else who committed these crimes or made the defendant clean up after someone else committed these crimes. The only evidence you will see will point to you finding the defendant guilty at the end of this trial," said the prosecutor.

Hust's attorney claimed there is a reasonable explanation as to why his DNA was found on Jade, and pointed out there was also another set of DNA on Jade that belonged to a man investigators were never able to identify.

But after six hours of deliberation, the jury found Hust guilty of the remaining charges.

His sentencing date still pending at this time.



