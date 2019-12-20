Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter | KOB 4
Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter

Kai Porter
Created: December 20, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A man convicted of forcing his children to panhandle for money is facing a new charge after sexually abusing his young daughter.

James Stewart, 39, made his first appearance in court on the new charge of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 Friday morning. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors filed a motion to hold Stewart until trial.

According to court documents, Stewart’s 9-year-old daughter told her therapist that he touched her inappropriately and threatened to kill her mom and her dog is she told anyone.

Stewart was previously in court in October before he was convicted of forcing his three children to panhandle for money he used to buy drugs.

He is still waiting to be sentenced in that case and could face up to 51 years in prison.

Stewart and his wife Teri Sanchez are facing charges in two more cases. The couple is accused of letting two men molest their 8-year-old son. Prosecutors also said Stewart trafficked his then 7-year-old daughter for drugs.

The case is currently on appeal after a judge declared a mistrial earlier this year.

 A prosecutor with the attorney general’s office offered a plea to Stewart for his remaining three cases. It is unclear what the terms are and if he’ll take it.


