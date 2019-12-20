Man convicted of forcing children to panhandle faces new felony charge after abusing daughter

Stewart was previously in court in October before he was convicted of forcing his three children to panhandle for money he used to buy drugs.

He is still waiting to be sentenced in that case and could face up to 51 years in prison.

Stewart and his wife Teri Sanchez are facing charges in two more cases. The couple is accused of letting two men molest their 8-year-old son. Prosecutors also said Stewart trafficked his then 7-year-old daughter for drugs.

The case is currently on appeal after a judge declared a mistrial earlier this year.

A prosecutor with the attorney general’s office offered a plea to Stewart for his remaining three cases. It is unclear what the terms are and if he’ll take it.