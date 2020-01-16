108-year sentence for child rapist reduced to 5 years in prison. How did this happen?

A jury eventually found him guilty of seven counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor under 13, for sexually abusing one of the girls.

The judge sentenced him to 108 years in prison.

The sentence was so severe, the district attorney’s office chose not to proceed with the cases involving the two other girls.

Carrie is one of the victims that did not have her case heard in court.

“He hasn't shown any remorse that these things he did, were wrong and that is why he was sentenced and imprisoned for life,” Carrie said.

Soon after the conviction, Rollie appealed his case. In 2019, the New Mexico Court of Appeals dropped six out of the seven counts.

Each charge carried 18 years in prison. But since Rollie was forced into a mental health hospital from 2002-2015, and then served time in prison from 2015-2020, he’s already served 18 years.

At the end of January, Rollie will be re-sentenced to comply with the appellate court order.

Since he's already served his time for the one count that stood, the judge will likely have no choice but to release Rollie.

Rollie’s potential release does not sit well with Carrie.

“He should be serving out a lifetime prison sentence, not getting out at the end of this month,” Carrie said.

The district attorney’s office is looking into the possibility of bringing the charges involving Carrie and another victim.

Successful prosecutions in those cases would ensure that Rollie goes back to prison.