Man dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 10, 2021 06:56 PM
Created: July 10, 2021 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting shortly before 5 p.m.
Authorities reported to 1400 Cardenas Dr. SE at the Las Brisas apartments.
Upon arrival, police reported a male was discovered with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.
The police department is still investigating.
