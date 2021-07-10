Man dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man dead after shooting in SE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 10, 2021 06:56 PM
Created: July 10, 2021 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting shortly before 5 p.m.

Authorities reported to 1400 Cardenas Dr. SE at the Las Brisas apartments.

Upon arrival, police reported a male was discovered with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

The police department is still investigating. 

