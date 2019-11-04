Man dead after shootout involving Las Cruces police

Justine Lopez
LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Las Cruces Police and the officer-involved incident task force are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the 2300 block of E. Lohman Avenue late Monday afternoon.
LCPD and the U.S. Marshal's Service were attempting to carry out a felony arrest warrant when the subject exchanged gunfire with officers.
The subject succumbed to his injuries on site. No officers were injured during the gunfire exchange.
The officer-involved task force includes agencies like New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police, Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State University Police.
Details are limited at this time.
