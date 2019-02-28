Man decides to move as cars continue to crash outside his house in SW Albuquerque

Chavez isn't the only one who has complained about the problem.

His neighbors say they often wake up in the middle of the night.

"It’s a big loud bang,” said Steven Garcia.

Fitzy Rose recently crashed in the area, high centering on the median, causing thousands of dollars in damage to his car.

"There's no indication that the road narrows down there,” Rose said.

Garcia said a car crashed into his front yard last week, next to his grandkids' playset.

Many neighbors are worried that kids will get hurt while playing in their front yards.

“He (the driver) couldn't get out because of all of this wrought iron and everything,” Garcia said. “The whole front end of the car was smashed. There’s a thing that says 15 MPH but I have yet to see anybody coming down that turn 15 MPH."

KOB 4 used a radar gun, which showed drivers speeding 30+MPH.

Chavez says his family is fed up and they put their house on the market because of the crashes.

“We're just sick of it,” he said. “We just got to move on. This is crazy. We can't live like this, can't have family over."

The city told KOB it's an enforcement issue and the road is engineered properly, adding, “when you're not speeding, have no distractions, then there should be no issues.”

The city says it will work with City Councilor Klarissa Pena to find funds to improve the area. It’s unclear when that will happen but she's asked the Dept. of Municipal Development to go out there and take a look.

Councilor Pena says she is in the process of doing a study about street lights in her district. She says the study would take at least $3 million dollars plus to get everything in the study accomplished.

The city asks people to report road problems to 311.