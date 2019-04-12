Man dies after being stabbed in downtown Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
April 12, 2019 04:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday night Albuquerque police responded to a stabbing call at the 400 block of Central Avenue, near 4th Street.
Eric Trujillo, 39, had been found with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to UNMH where his condition worsened. He died Friday morning as a result of his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
