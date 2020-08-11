Man dies after family says he was assaulted at work | KOB 4
Man dies after family says he was assaulted at work

Grace Reader
Updated: August 11, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: August 11, 2020 02:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Police are waiting on a toxicology report in a man’s death, after his family said he was assaulted at work.

Fabian Medina’s family says he was punched by someone trying to steal from Duke City Fueling on Central earlier this month, that he drove home and went to bed but then didn’t wake up the next day.

“He passed out, he came to and then he got up and was able to drive himself home,” Vicky Dion, CFO and COO of Red Rock Properties LLC, Fabian’s second workplace, said. “He felt fine, he went home, he went to sleep, he never woke up the next morning.”

No arrests have been made.

“We had to do something and we know there’s more Fabians out there and there’s other families that this is happening to and so we want people to know that this is real,” Dion said.

Now his coworkers are pulling together to raise money for Medina’s family.

