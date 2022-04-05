Man dies in police custody in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 05, 2022 10:30 PM
Created: April 05, 2022 09:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police say a man died Tuesday night while in custody.
Officials said officers were dispatched to the Villa Hermosa apartments in northwest Albuquerque in reference to a possible domestic dispute.
When officers entered the apartment, a man jumped off the second-floor balcony and reportedly fled.
According to APD, officers later caught up to the suspect in an AutoZone parking lot. The man was handcuffed and rescue arrived to triage him. Authorities said during this time the man died.
Information is limited at this time.
