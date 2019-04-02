Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Ryan Laughlin
April 02, 2019 06:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A North Valley Albuquerque family said a man was crushed to death while working on his car.
Evan Lopez said it was his brother, Elias, who had his late father’s car fall on top of him. It was Elias’ girlfriend who broke the news to him.
"She came banging on the door, I didn't know who it was, you know, she just sounded kind of frantic and I went to the door and she told me that Eli was dead," Lopez said.
Lopez said it happened last Saturday.
"Just take that extra minute, second, whatever, to do that additional safety step. Because, yeah, that could literally be the difference between life and death,” Lopez said.
Mechanic Alex Ochoa said cutting corners when it comes to safety is not unheard of. He said jack stands should always be used in case lifts, or jacks fail. People should never go under a car if they use the jack that comes with a car’s spare tire. Gloves and goggles should almost always be used.
Lopez said Elias is leaving behind a young son and that he was a happy man who never held any ill intentions toward anyone.
Now, Lopez wants others to be careful.
"Don't take anybody for granted, you never know when their time’s coming,” Lopez said.
