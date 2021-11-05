Man discovers his home was made of a boxcar following fire

His house was made up of a boxcar that's more than 100 years old – he found a stamping that dates back to the 1890s. As he began more of the cleanup process, he found pages of the Albuquerque Journal from the 1900s all over the walls.

"Since I've lived here, I knew this house was special," Montoya said. "It took a tragedy to get here, it's like a blessing in disguise."

Montoya said he wants to restore the boxcar in the future but he's still trying to figure that out. His best guess for how the boxcar got turned into a home? He said maybe it got derailed and people just built around it – which was pretty common back then.