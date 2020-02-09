Man, dog die in house fire | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Updated: February 09, 2020 10:09 AM
Created: February 09, 2020 10:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Firefighters discovered a person's body and a dead dog after extinguishing a fire at an Albuquerque house Sunday.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. near Coors and Ellison. 

FIrefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the side, back and the roof of the house.

After conducting their initial search, firefights found the male victim and the dog. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. 


