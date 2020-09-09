Man faces federal charges for allegedly stealing guns from Albuquerque shop | KOB 4
Man faces federal charges for allegedly stealing guns from Albuquerque shop

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 09, 2020 10:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who is accused of stealing more than 150 guns from an Albuquerque store is in federal custody.

According to a criminal complaint, Mohammed Abdulwahhab targeted the gun store on the same night police were dealing with riots in downtown Albuquerque.

In July, Abdulwahhab reportedly tried to sell some of the guns to an undercover agent. He also allegedly bragged about having 20 hand grenades. 

Investigators say Abdulwahhab is a drug dealer who sold cocaine to the agent. 

Abdulwahhab will remain in custody pending a trial. 


