Man faces road rage suspect in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque real estate developer who feared for his life during a car chase faced his accuser in court Friday.
James Peterson was leaving his office at San Pedro and Cutler in July when a car rear-ended him.
Over the next seven minutes, his car was hit at least four times. At one point, it pushed into a busy intersection.
Peterson was hospitalized.
“It's been tough but been receiving a lot of physical therapy and post-traumatic stress therapy,” he said.
Police eventually arrested Roger King. However, it took months for action to be taken in the court system.
“It was so frustrating. It was like being underwater to get somebody to come and help,” he said. “I got a, a shout out to the district attorney's office for getting a special prosecutor. He's been really diligent and helpful.”
King is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
A judge placed him on pretrial services supervision.
