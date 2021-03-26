Man faces 3 murder charges in Sunport bodies case | KOB 4
Man faces 3 murder charges in Sunport bodies case

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 26, 2021 11:28 AM
Created: March 26, 2021 11:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors charged Sean Lannon with first-degree murder for the deaths of Jennifer Lannon, Matthew Miller,and Jesten Mata. 

Their bodies were among those discovered at the Albuquerque Sunport in early March.

Randal Apostalon was also found dead in the same vehicle as the others at the Sunport, but no charges have been filed in connection to his death. 

Sean Lannon is currently in custody in New Jersey. He is charged with murdering another man after prosecutors say he left New Mexico.

Prosecutors in New Jersey claim Lannon confessed to killing a total of 16 people, 15 in New Mexico.


