Man falsely arrested for vandalizing Republican Party headquarters sues city, arresting officer

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 02, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 02:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man claims he was wrongly arrested for vandalizing the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque in February.
Cameron Chase McCall filed a lawsuit against the City of Albuquerque and the arresting officer.
"I think the whole point in this is to hopefully prevent this type of wrongful arrest from happening again, and from people jumping the gun and arresting people that didn’t commit the crimes they’re accused of," said Alexandra Jones, attorney for McCall.
According to a warrant, McCall was arrested after an anonymous tip.
It was later revealed he had connections to the Democratic Party.
"We filed this lawsuit because Chase McCall was arrested for something he didn’t do," Jones said. "The person that was pictured in the surveillance video that was published by the media is not Chase McCall, and he should have never been arrested in the first place."
Charges against McCall were dropped a short time after his arrest. The District Attorney's office said McCall had a credible alibi, his features did not conclusively match the features of the man in the video and the vehicle couldn’t be positively linked to him.
McCall is seeking compensatory damages.
The city said it would not comment on pending litigation.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company