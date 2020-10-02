Man falsely arrested for vandalizing Republican Party headquarters sues city, arresting officer

It was later revealed he had connections to the Democratic Party.



"We filed this lawsuit because Chase McCall was arrested for something he didn’t do," Jones said. "The person that was pictured in the surveillance video that was published by the media is not Chase McCall, and he should have never been arrested in the first place."



Charges against McCall were dropped a short time after his arrest. The District Attorney's office said McCall had a credible alibi, his features did not conclusively match the features of the man in the video and the vehicle couldn’t be positively linked to him.

McCall is seeking compensatory damages.

The city said it would not comment on pending litigation.