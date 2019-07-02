Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages

"The man is right there on me, saying 'I'm here to kill you,' and starting to reach into the car, trying to get at me," Peterson said.

Peterson drives off, but the man follows. For the next seven minutes, Peterson's car is rammed at least four times.

"I don't know why he would want to do this," Peterson said.

Peterson was left with a concussion and $80,000 worth of damages.

"I'm turning left into the Valero, he smashes me right there. Didn't realize he was behind me, I pull in to try and escape from him and going back to Menaul, and then he smashes me again, pushing me into oncoming traffic," Peterson said.

Video shows Peterson stumbling towards a Chili's to ask for help.

"I'm half passing out and tell them who I am and to please call for help, this man's coming in who tried to kill me, said he was going to kill me," Peterson said.

Police show up and Peterson is taken to the hospital.

"I don't know if I'm still in danger, if my family is still in danger," Peterson said. "If I can get some answers, and hopefully some people saw this and if they can call in and tell us what they saw, maybe we can find something out."

An APD police report identifies the suspect as Roger Harrison King. He's facing multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.