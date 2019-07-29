Man finds good Samaritans who saved his life | KOB 4
Grace Reader
July 29, 2019 11:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - KOB 4 told you Sunday about a man looking for the good Samaritans who saved his life after he collapsed in a park. Now, those people have come forward.

Sean Potter runs at North Domingo Baca Park nearly every day. He collapsed last week, and doctors told him someone treated him at the park until first responders could arrive.

Now, he’s going to get the chance to thank the people who saved him.

"Probably shed some tears and cry a little bit, it's really emotional for me," Potter said.

Potter is getting the chance to meet those people, but the good Samaritans are asking for their identities, and that moment, to be private.

