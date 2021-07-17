Man found dead 10 hours later in UNM police cruiser | KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A man was found dead in a University of New Mexico (UNM) police cruiser Saturday, July 17.

Surveillance video showed the man wandering over to UNM, in a hospital gown, before getting into the patrol car.

He was later found dead ten hours later.

The Office of Medical Investigator said the death was not suspicious and that he likely died from dehydration, heat, and/or lack of oxygen.

Police have not said if the cruiser was unlocked or if he got in another way.

The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating.


