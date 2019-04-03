Man found dead at West Side motel
April 03, 2019 03:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was found dead at a motel near 98th Street and Central Wednesday afternoon.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik said officers with a Violent Crimes unit is investigating how the man died.
