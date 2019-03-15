Man found dead in East Mountains
Joshua Panas
March 15, 2019 03:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was found dead on the side of the road in the East Mountains.
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felicia Maggard said the body was found in the area of Paa-Ko Golf Drive and New Mexico Highway 14.
Maggard said the body "showed obvious signs of trauma."
Investigators are working to identify the body.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact detectives at (505) 379-3742.
