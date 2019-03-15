Man found dead in East Mountains | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man found dead in East Mountains

Man found dead in East Mountains

Joshua Panas
March 15, 2019 03:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was found dead on the side of the road in the East Mountains.

Advertisement

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Felicia Maggard said the body was found in the area of  Paa-Ko Golf Drive and New Mexico Highway 14.

Maggard said the body "showed obvious signs of trauma."

Investigators are working to identify the body.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact detectives at (505) 379-3742.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 15, 2019 03:29 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 03:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man found dead in East Mountains
Man found dead in East Mountains
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
Wind pushes train off track sending 26 railcars into the ground below
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
4 Investigates Alert: Car wrap scam targets college students
4 Investigates Alert: Car wrap scam targets college students
Advertisement




$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators
$7 billion state budget includes raises for educators
After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques
After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques
Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate
Abortion advocates, critics react to bill stalling in NM Senate
Man found dead in East Mountains
Man found dead in East Mountains
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation