Man found dead at Rio Rancho park | KOB 4
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park

KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2019 06:47 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- A 21-year-old man was found dead at Gateway Park in Rio Rancho Sunday night.

The man appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives with the Rio Rancho Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (505)891-5930.

Updated: July 08, 2019 06:47 PM
Created: July 08, 2019 06:47 PM

